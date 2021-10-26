 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Battle Map Studio update for 26 October 2021

Patch Notes - 10/25/2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7598461 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, I fixed a few annoying bugs!

  • Fixed a bug with the auto-room tool where rooms could not be created unless an entrance was selected.
  • Fixed a bug where focusing the window before the application had fully initialized could throw an error complaining about an uninitialized keyboard device.
  • Reduced the modifier for the camera panning with the middle mouse button. It might still be a bit fast.

In other news, I am preparing some fun new plants and props for you to build with! I've also been compiling my notes on features I'd like to add and preparing for the coming months. Really excited to build more Battle Map Studio!

-Bradley

Changed files in this update

Battle Map Studio Win64 Depot 1189191
  • Loading history…
Battle Map Studio macOS Depot 1189192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.