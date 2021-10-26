Patch Notes - 10/25/2021

Hey all, I fixed a few annoying bugs!
- Fixed a bug with the auto-room tool where rooms could not be created unless an entrance was selected.
- Fixed a bug where focusing the window before the application had fully initialized could throw an error complaining about an uninitialized keyboard device.
- Reduced the modifier for the camera panning with the middle mouse button. It might still be a bit fast.
In other news, I am preparing some fun new plants and props for you to build with! I've also been compiling my notes on features I'd like to add and preparing for the coming months. Really excited to build more Battle Map Studio!
-Bradley
