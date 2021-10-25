Beta [2.01.r] Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Beta [2.01.r]

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

ADDED

⦁ Hand-to-hand hit indicator added to Brute class enemies who are prone to tantrums, to let you know how many hits you've landed to piss them off.

⦁ New audio for the Light, Heavy, and S200 MERC rifles. Janky, dirty, and perfect!

⦁ MERC Battle Rifle has a proper ran-out-of-ammo ping! sound.

FIXED

⦁ Changing the direction you are facing while enacting a full dodge would pick the wrong animation for the move.

TWEAKED

⦁ Updated the icon for the Distracted buff that Brutes receive after a tantrum.

TESTING

⦁ Added a small pause after clicking an icon in your inventory menu before allowing you to buy, sell, or equip. This could screw a few things up for your character if you were too quick to click.