Nightmare Update | Hotfix #1

Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the wall lights on Grafton and Bleasdale didn't work
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't leave Grafton and Bleasdale after a hunt
- Fixed an issue where you would get big performance drops when the campfire was lit
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could not leave or enter the female toilets
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could get stuck on the generator
- Fixed a bug where the ghost could swap room from the basement to the top floor in professional and nightmare on Ridgeview
- Several performance improvements for all weather effects
The game version will remain the same.
Changed files in this update