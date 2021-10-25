 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 25 October 2021

Nightmare Update | Hotfix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the wall lights on Grafton and Bleasdale didn't work
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't leave Grafton and Bleasdale after a hunt
  • Fixed an issue where you would get big performance drops when the campfire was lit
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could not leave or enter the female toilets
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could get stuck on the generator
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost could swap room from the basement to the top floor in professional and nightmare on Ridgeview
  • Several performance improvements for all weather effects

The game version will remain the same.

Changed files in this update

