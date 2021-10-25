 Skip to content

Spawn Kings update for 25 October 2021

Update 1.6

-Fixed Attack Location Issues.

-Sped Up Fairy Projectile Speed.

-New Frost Spawns Added.

-Frost Spawns Added: Ent, Fairy, Plant And Giant.

-Frost Enemy Spawns Added To The Chillwind Expanse.

-Frost Playable Spawns Added To The Chillwind Expanse.

-Fixed Bug In The Chillwind Expanse Preventing Being Able To Use The E (Confirm) Button.

-Added Ice Stones (Used For Crafting Ice Equipment.)

-Ice Stone Obtainable From Frost Enemies.

