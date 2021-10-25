-Fixed Attack Location Issues.
-Sped Up Fairy Projectile Speed.
-New Frost Spawns Added.
-Frost Spawns Added: Ent, Fairy, Plant And Giant.
-Frost Enemy Spawns Added To The Chillwind Expanse.
-Frost Playable Spawns Added To The Chillwind Expanse.
-Fixed Bug In The Chillwind Expanse Preventing Being Able To Use The E (Confirm) Button.
-Added Ice Stones (Used For Crafting Ice Equipment.)
-Ice Stone Obtainable From Frost Enemies.
Spawn Kings update for 25 October 2021
Update 1.6
