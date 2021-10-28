Patch Notes 2.28
The following maps are temporarily out of rotation
Overgrowth (Day)
Headquarters (Day)
Optional Objectives in Night Maps are currently not spawning in properly and will be addressed in the next hotfix patch
Paid DLC
- New playable Predator - Exiled
- Early Access to the new Predator weapon Skin - Hook (War Club)
Free Update
- Max level has now been increased to level 999
-
- Players will now receive a predator trophy every 50 levels post level 100.
-
- Players who are already level 150 will already have trophies unlocked retroactively.
- Night map variants are now available!
-
- The Fireteam must now navigate through dark jungles and light filled camps to complete their missions. To help visibility in the night maps, the Fireteam will be able to toggle Night Vision when needed. The Predator can now use the cover of darkness to stalk their prey, so make sure you don't get your biomask knocked off by the Fireteam.
- Three new obtainable Predator Masks
-
- Salamander
-
- Mors
-
- Foxtrot
General
- Added Audio feedback when picking Veritanium
- Items on the weapon wheel will now display as a different color when unselectable
- Improved overall input sensitivity for held inputs
- Improved UI in mission briefing lobby
- Grenade icons no longer appear on the mini-map for both Predator and Fireteam
- Fixed several localization issues on Airstrip
- Fixed an issue where an error message was not displaying when sending invites from a crossplay linked account to a non-crossplay linked lobby or party
- Fixed an issue where push to talk, when bound to the mouse buttons, would not function correctly in lobbies
- Fixed an issue in the mission "Smooth Talk" where an objective could be completed through a wall
- Fixed an issue where Guerrilla Mercenaries were not being cleaned up properly after being killed
Fireteam
General
- The U.A.V Scanner now has an idle noise when being held in a Fireteam member’s hand
- Made several improvements to Search Area missions for better player clarity
- Improved UI to primary objective markers for better player clarity
- Fireteam gear will now display larger icons on the mini-map
- Spotting the Smart Disc as the Fireteam will now display the proper icon
- Added a maximum range to the “Kill” marker that appears when a guerilla NPC goes to pull the alarm
- Fixed an issue that would reset the “Waiting for Player” countdown when a player would join a lobby and replace a friendly bot
- Fixed an issue where looking at the countdown timer of an objective,while ADSing, would result in a graphical error
- Fixed an issue where the Isabelle Steam Exclusive Skin was not displaying properly
- Fixed several audio issues where long claiming Female Fireteam members would result in an incorrect VO
- Fixed an issue where two voices would play when long claiming Dante
- Fixed an issue where the burning sound would never go away after dying by fire in a Clash match
- Fixed several Zeus VO issues in Headquarters
- Fixed issue where Dutch’s hair would sometimes disappear
- Fixed an issue where the exfil ropes would not appear for client-sided Fireteam members
- Fixed an issue where a Fireteam member may not spawn in the correct location if the player joined the lobby right before the game starts
- Fixed several Veritanium spawn locations that the Fireteam was unable to interact with
- Fixed an issue where the Poncho face paint would not appear properly when obtained from a field locker
- Fixed an issue where UI elements would overlap when picking up O.W.L.F. collectables and Veritanium
- Fixed an issue where “Inside the Search Area” displayed when Fireteam members were not inside the search area
Fireteam Bots
- “Classic Hunt Without Fireteam Bots” Game Mode added to custom Private Matches
- Fireteam Bots will now chase after the Predator if the Predator is the only player in the match
- Fireteam Bots will now move out of the player’s way when the player is too close
- Fireteam Bots will now attempt to avoid or move away from activated explosives
- Fireteam Bots will now use their gear more frequently
- Fireteam Bots will now teleport to a player if they get too far away
- Fireteam Bots are now better at reviving downed Fireteam members
- Fixed an issue where Fireteam Bots would not mud up correctly
- Fixed an issue where Fireteam Bots remained perpetually on fire under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue where reinforcing a Fireteam Bot would result in that bot having double the speed
- Fixed an issue where, in private match lobbies, bots would be placed into a waiting for player slot even when an actual player was present
- Fixed an issue where Fireteam Bots did not display correctly in the Mission Planning Screen
Weapons
- S-R3D - Added SFX for the S-R3D reloading
Predator
General
- The Predator is now able to cancel the boar eating animation
- Made several improvements to Predator melee combat
- Adjusted UI location for Predator HP
- Added a hit indicator for the Predator when damaging Fireteam supplies
- Added several visual improvements to the Predator stamina bar
- Improved Mission Planning Screen when a Predator Player is joining a lobby
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Predator from equipping the City Hunter Rebreather Mask
- If the issue persists after patching, try deleting your save data to resolve the problem
- Fixed an issue where the war paint selection menu was available while equipping the City Hunter Rebreather Mask
- Fixed an issue where mask shaders were not displayed in the same location across all masks
- Fixed an issued with war paints not aligning correctly with the Prophet Predator Mask
- Fixed an issue where the Eclipse and Journeyman Mask were applying War Paint incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where the Mr. Black Mask did not have the Olive Shader
- Fixed several Predator Skins not showing up correctly when obtained from a field locker
- Fixed an issue with the Predator hitmarker not displaying correctly when destroying Fireteam gear
-
Weapons
- Smart Disc -Fixed an issue where the Ancient Disc would not properly return control to the Predator Player under certain conditions
- Handheld Plasma Pistol - Added SFX for the Handheld Plasma Pistol reloading
- Battleaxe - Rebalanced several aspects of the Battleaxe
- Norse Hammer - Rebalanced several aspects Norse Hammer
Classes
- Cleopatra - Increased run speed
Perks
- Spectral Awareness - Text is now properly situated in the Perk box.
