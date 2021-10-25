v1.80c Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We have deployed a number of hotfixes for DemonCrawl on Windows over the last several days. As of a few moments ago, these changes are now available on Mac and Linux as well!
The full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to completing a stage with Maniac
- Fixed a few issues related to The Basement
- Fixed a rare crash that could occur when returning to the main menu after making orbs move erratically
- Fixed Demon Seed in Arena
- Fixed an issue related to Ectoplasm status effect
- Fixed Cullstone interaction with Mana Tank and Bow items
- The "searching for match" UI will not linger if the Arena server is found to be unresponsive
Changed files in this update