DemonCrawl update for 25 October 2021

v1.80c Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7596923 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

We have deployed a number of hotfixes for DemonCrawl on Windows over the last several days. As of a few moments ago, these changes are now available on Mac and Linux as well!

The full patch notes are available below. Enjoy!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to completing a stage with Maniac
  • Fixed a few issues related to The Basement
  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when returning to the main menu after making orbs move erratically
  • Fixed Demon Seed in Arena
  • Fixed an issue related to Ectoplasm status effect
  • Fixed Cullstone interaction with Mana Tank and Bow items
  • The "searching for match" UI will not linger if the Arena server is found to be unresponsive

