Dota 2 update for 25 October 2021
ClientVersion 5067
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Jenkins Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Avo+ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: BSJ Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Cap Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dakota Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Ephey Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Fogged Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Frankie Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Gareth Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Kyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lizzard Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lacoste Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lyrical Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Moxxi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ODPixel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: PPD Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Pimpmuckl Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Purge Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: PyrionFlax Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: SUNSfan Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sheever Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Siractionslacks Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: TeaGuvnor Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Trent Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Weppas Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: aui_2000 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: hotbid Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: skrff Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: sumichu Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: syndereN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: tsunami Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 4ce Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 4liver Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Adekvat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ARS-ART Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: ArtStyle Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: b0rbe1 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Bafik Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Belony Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: CrystalMay Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dendi Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: DkPhobos Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Eiritel Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Goblak Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: GodHunt Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Inmateoo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: JotM Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lex Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: LighTofHeaveN Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Lil Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Maelstorm Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: NotInMyHouse Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Olsior Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Resolut1on Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sh4dowehhh Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Solo Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: v1lat Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: XBOCT Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 78 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Ams Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Blink Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: CC Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Dove Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: FreeAgain Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Inflame Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: LavenderAA Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: M4 Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Mashall Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Mrrr Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Pepper Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: SanSheng Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Sdn Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Wind Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: YammerS Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Yuno Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: Godz Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
- Modified Economy Item: 9pasha Autograph Avatar Level - The International 2021
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
- Loading history…
Extra notes