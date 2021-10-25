 Skip to content

Valor update for 25 October 2021

Valor Early Access 1.0.2

Features

  • Steam Achievements! This was by far the most requested feature in the polls, so here it is. The crowd has spoken!

Balance

It's still early and we need more data to assess balance, but Ember and Krogar do need a slight nudge in the positive direction.

Ember

  • Dragon's Breath (Ability 3) damage: 26 (+2 per level) -> 30 (+2 per level)

Krogar

  • Maximum Health: 100 (+5 per level) -> 110 (+5 per level)

Bugfixes & Small things

  • You can now hover over abilities while in-game to see their tooltips.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would lag right after completing a level.

