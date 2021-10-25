 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare update for 25 October 2021

Carriers fix v2

Build 7596468

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another attempt at the hotfix. Will revert if it doesn't work.

Also:

  • fixed; references not set for fighters and bombers causing bugs in multiplayer (i think, will test tomorrow)
  • fixed; craft health reference not set
  • fixed; able to target units with fighters
  • increased time warthog-rounds are visible in MP
  • made fighters and bombers more 3dimensional by having them go in more directions after attacks
  • storage now gives +500 instead of +400 of each storage
  • fighter and bomber hangar structures now only spawn if done building

