Carriers fix v2

Another attempt at the hotfix. Will revert if it doesn't work.
Also:
- fixed; references not set for fighters and bombers causing bugs in multiplayer (i think, will test tomorrow)
- fixed; craft health reference not set
- fixed; able to target units with fighters
- increased time warthog-rounds are visible in MP
- made fighters and bombers more 3dimensional by having them go in more directions after attacks
- storage now gives +500 instead of +400 of each storage
- fighter and bomber hangar structures now only spawn if done building
Changed files in this update