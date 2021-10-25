BETA 1.07.05 is out now!

- Begun adding the winners of the last voting-round from our discord
-- Addon "AZURE - Nature" and "POLYGON - Sci Fi City" added
-- A new landscape background using the new "AZURE - Nature" was also added.
- Work on StyleSets "POLYGON - Fantasy Kingdom - Castles" and "POLYGON - Shops" startet.
- The Photomode got an complete rework!
-- You have now access to the fallowing effects:
-
Sun Settings, like angle, tilt and Intensity
-
Postprocessing effects
-
Label overlay
-
many more things
-
Multi color functionality added for objects which support it.
-
Extreme save system rework
-- Significantly faster start up time as the structures are now loaded in the background after startup.
-- Added a tag that keeps track who the structures owner(s) are. Like this it is always available who created a structure originally.
-- Structures have now an unique ID assigned which will in the future allow them to be used with environments.
Changes to existent Stylesets:
- Fantasy Kingdom House StyleSet,
-- Added some straight stairs from the castle part of the pack.
- Sci fi Space StyleSet,
-- Added one of the parts also as a pillar.
Other changes:
-
Version naming convention changed to the industry standard (Major.Minor.Patch)
-
Dialog fixed corner position => You can pin the Panel/Attachments dialog to the top right corner now.
-
Bug fixes:
-- Added some missing Parts to the Fantasy Kingdom StyleSet.
-- Fixed the issue where the FPS player fell through the floor.
Changed files in this update