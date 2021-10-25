 Skip to content

MOENTO - Modular Environment Toolkit update for 25 October 2021

BETA 1.07.05 is out now!

- Begun adding the winners of the last voting-round from our discord

-- Addon "AZURE - Nature" and "POLYGON - Sci Fi City" added

-- A new landscape background using the new "AZURE - Nature" was also added.

  • Work on StyleSets "POLYGON - Fantasy Kingdom - Castles" and "POLYGON - Shops" startet.

- The Photomode got an complete rework!



-- You have now access to the fallowing effects:

  • Sun Settings, like angle, tilt and Intensity

  • Postprocessing effects

  • Label overlay

  • many more things

  • Multi color functionality added for objects which support it.

  • Extreme save system rework

    -- Significantly faster start up time as the structures are now loaded in the background after startup.

    -- Added a tag that keeps track who the structures owner(s) are. Like this it is always available who created a structure originally.

    -- Structures have now an unique ID assigned which will in the future allow them to be used with environments.

Changes to existent Stylesets:

  • Fantasy Kingdom House StyleSet,

    -- Added some straight stairs from the castle part of the pack.
  • Sci fi Space StyleSet,

    -- Added one of the parts also as a pillar.

Other changes:

  • Version naming convention changed to the industry standard (Major.Minor.Patch)

  • Dialog fixed corner position => You can pin the Panel/Attachments dialog to the top right corner now.

  • Bug fixes:

    -- Added some missing Parts to the Fantasy Kingdom StyleSet.

    -- Fixed the issue where the FPS player fell through the floor.

