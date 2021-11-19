Kimagure Temptation Released!

Kimagure Temptation Out now on Steam!
Like murder mysteries? You're in luck, because Kimagure Temptation is here! We highly recommend playing Nanairo Reincarnation before jumping into Kimagure Temptation, but it's not required. Also you must be logged in to Steam and have your adult settings on to view the store page for this game. Enjoy the release and don't forget to check out Nanairo as well!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/751450/Nanairo_Reincarnation/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1642260/Kimagure_Temptation/