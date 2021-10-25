 Skip to content

――ｯ違う!!! update for 25 October 2021

ver1.03

Build 7595802

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

  • "trial version" is displayed at the bottom right of the screen.

Changed files in this update

――Chigau!!! Content Depot 1739161
