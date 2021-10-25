 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 25 October 2021

Alpha 57 - Hotfix 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (3) for Alpha 57 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Disappearing shadows instead of tuning down the Sun light in case of Rain/Storm
  2. Fixed: Disappearing shadows instead of tuning down the Moon light in case of Rain/Storm
  3. Fixed: Displaying Cookvalue of "-1%" for Burnt meals while still placed on CookPlace
  4. Fixed: Not possible to put additional Banana leaves to Small/Big Banana Leaf Packs
  5. Fixed: Sometimes the small objects spawned as a result of breaking a bigger one slide/fall into the ground
  6. Fixed: Not able to build Roof on top of the Banana Side-Beam Frame built before last save/load
  7. Fixed: Not possible to complete Basic Palm Roof 8 & 9
  8. Fixed: Disappearing attached Doors, Windows and Candle Wall Holders from Buildings/Rafts on the Island after returning there from a very distant travel
  9. Fixed: Disappearing attached Doors, Windows and Candle Wall Holders from Buildings/Rafts when entering/exiting island clusters

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

