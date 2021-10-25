Alpha 57 - Hotfix 3

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (3) for Alpha 57 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Disappearing shadows instead of tuning down the Sun light in case of Rain/Storm
- Fixed: Disappearing shadows instead of tuning down the Moon light in case of Rain/Storm
- Fixed: Displaying Cookvalue of "-1%" for Burnt meals while still placed on CookPlace
- Fixed: Not possible to put additional Banana leaves to Small/Big Banana Leaf Packs
- Fixed: Sometimes the small objects spawned as a result of breaking a bigger one slide/fall into the ground
- Fixed: Not able to build Roof on top of the Banana Side-Beam Frame built before last save/load
- Fixed: Not possible to complete Basic Palm Roof 8 & 9
- Fixed: Disappearing attached Doors, Windows and Candle Wall Holders from Buildings/Rafts on the Island after returning there from a very distant travel
- Fixed: Disappearing attached Doors, Windows and Candle Wall Holders from Buildings/Rafts when entering/exiting island clusters
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
