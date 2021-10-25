Five Nations Patch v1.0.5

New features
- Caster units do not move closer to the enemies but they keep 360 range long distance
- Federation St. George can produce Hurricanes
- Sylon Eclipse can produce Spears
- Athrael Mothership can produce Intruders
- AI builds defense buildings around mining stations
- AI prioritize metal mining when possible
Performance
- Audio system overhauled so that the game requires significantly less memory and hopefully some of the CTD issues are solved
UI and content
- Sharper text and textures in various menus (main menu, ingame menu, map editor)
- Extra hints on loading screens
- Race specific game summary screens
- Indication of Zhogarn withered buildings
- Indication of fighters assigned to carriers
Bug fixes
- cannot cast spell multiple times on the same entity (resulting more efficient auto-casting)
- Sylon Assimilator does not try to assimilate an already assimilated unit
- Zhogarn Gastric Evolution research fixed
- First produced unit is displayed correctly in Game Summary when the game was loaded
Balancing
Federation
- Hailstorm costs -50 Metal, -5 sec production time
- Hailstorm's ASR Missile deals -5 dmg to shield / missile
- Dresda - cooldown -10
- Icarus armor decreased to 2, hull to 300
- Icarus costs -50 Metal
Athrael
- Flanker lose its ability to attack fighters
- Lancet lose its shield but gained +20 hull
- Warpglider's Warp bolt deals -5 dmg to shield
Sylon
- Spear lose its ability to hit instantly the target (in unupgraded version)
- Spear upgrade grants the Spear to it instantly the target but not grants ignore armor ability
- Spear needs +10 energy and +3 building time for production
- Caldron do not require Defensive Server to build
- Hauler armor decreased to 2, hull to 250
- Hauler costs -50 Metal
Thorun
- Extractor construction changes reverted - it can be built in the Capitol again
- Extractor suffers only 25% speed reduction while carrying resources instead of 50%
- Flagship gained 200 power capacity because it's Antimatter Beam needs 25 power / shot
- Flagship speed increased to 50 from 40
- Flagship Metal costs -100, energy costs -100, construction time -10 sec, supply requirement -2
- Flagship hangar capacity decreased to 5 from 8
- Marauder costs +20 Metal
- Predator have -5 Hull
- Zoner armor decreased to 2, hull to 200
- Zoner costs -50 Metal
Zhogarn
- Decay now has a weapon
- Ventator armor reduced to 2 from 5
- Rictus damage reduced by 20% - it deals 16 damage against hull and 6 damage against shield
- Mind damage to shield reduced from 15 to 10, range reduced by 20
- Mind costs +20 Metal and +20 Helium-3
Changed files in this update