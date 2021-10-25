 Skip to content

Five Nations update for 25 October 2021

Five Nations Patch v1.0.5

New features

  • Caster units do not move closer to the enemies but they keep 360 range long distance
  • Federation St. George can produce Hurricanes
  • Sylon Eclipse can produce Spears
  • Athrael Mothership can produce Intruders
  • AI builds defense buildings around mining stations
  • AI prioritize metal mining when possible

Performance

  • Audio system overhauled so that the game requires significantly less memory and hopefully some of the CTD issues are solved

UI and content

  • Sharper text and textures in various menus (main menu, ingame menu, map editor)
  • Extra hints on loading screens
  • Race specific game summary screens
  • Indication of Zhogarn withered buildings
  • Indication of fighters assigned to carriers

Bug fixes

  • cannot cast spell multiple times on the same entity (resulting more efficient auto-casting)
  • Sylon Assimilator does not try to assimilate an already assimilated unit
  • Zhogarn Gastric Evolution research fixed
  • First produced unit is displayed correctly in Game Summary when the game was loaded

Balancing

Federation

  • Hailstorm costs -50 Metal, -5 sec production time
  • Hailstorm's ASR Missile deals -5 dmg to shield / missile
  • Dresda - cooldown -10
  • Icarus armor decreased to 2, hull to 300
  • Icarus costs -50 Metal

Athrael

  • Flanker lose its ability to attack fighters
  • Lancet lose its shield but gained +20 hull
  • Warpglider's Warp bolt deals -5 dmg to shield

Sylon

  • Spear lose its ability to hit instantly the target (in unupgraded version)
  • Spear upgrade grants the Spear to it instantly the target but not grants ignore armor ability
  • Spear needs +10 energy and +3 building time for production
  • Caldron do not require Defensive Server to build
  • Hauler armor decreased to 2, hull to 250
  • Hauler costs -50 Metal

Thorun

  • Extractor construction changes reverted - it can be built in the Capitol again
  • Extractor suffers only 25% speed reduction while carrying resources instead of 50%
  • Flagship gained 200 power capacity because it's Antimatter Beam needs 25 power / shot
  • Flagship speed increased to 50 from 40
  • Flagship Metal costs -100, energy costs -100, construction time -10 sec, supply requirement -2
  • Flagship hangar capacity decreased to 5 from 8
  • Marauder costs +20 Metal
  • Predator have -5 Hull
  • Zoner armor decreased to 2, hull to 200
  • Zoner costs -50 Metal

Zhogarn

  • Decay now has a weapon
  • Ventator armor reduced to 2 from 5
  • Rictus damage reduced by 20% - it deals 16 damage against hull and 6 damage against shield
  • Mind damage to shield reduced from 15 to 10, range reduced by 20
  • Mind costs +20 Metal and +20 Helium-3

