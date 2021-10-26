 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Free Company VR update for 26 October 2021

Patch #13.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7595519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Additional fix for inconsistent weapon damage detection for Quest users

Changed files in this update

Free Company VR Content Depot 1051851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.