Age of Empires IV Launch Trailer – Watch Now!

Get ready! Only three days remain before the launch of Age of Empires IV– the long-awaited return of one of PC gaming’s most iconic strategy franchises.

We also have some exciting announcements for you today:

First, the official launch trailer for Age of Empires IV is available to watch now!

Secondly, as of today, selected press and content creators will start publishing their thoughts on this long-awaited title. Now is a great time to check out some of the content from some of our favorite creators!

Join us October 28 and jump into the fray! Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Steam, and Windows.

Haven’t Pre-Ordered yet?

