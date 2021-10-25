Halloween Hotfix 11.0.1

Hello everyone!
Hotfix 11.0.1 has just been released for the Halloween event. It's contains a few bugfixes and is compatible with the previous version.
Changelog
- Added missing translation files for the new items.
- Removed "public beta" warning from the main menu.
- Fixed SCPs being unable to open doors during SCP-079 lockdowns.
- Cameras in SCP-330 test chamber are no longer named "SCP-012".
- Increased AHP decay rate for the Marshmallowman (blue candy).
~ Northwood Studios
Changed files in this update