SCP: Secret Laboratory update for 25 October 2021

Halloween Hotfix 11.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Hotfix 11.0.1 has just been released for the Halloween event. It's contains a few bugfixes and is compatible with the previous version.

Changelog
  • Added missing translation files for the new items.
  • Removed "public beta" warning from the main menu.
  • Fixed SCPs being unable to open doors during SCP-079 lockdowns.
  • Cameras in SCP-330 test chamber are no longer named "SCP-012".
  • Increased AHP decay rate for the Marshmallowman (blue candy).

~ Northwood Studios

