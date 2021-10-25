 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

BlackChain update for 25 October 2021

Patch 1.1.1 & Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 7595348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!

Version 1.1.1 is live, just in time for the discount!

Changes:

  • New user-made skirmish maps included. If you want your maps to be included in the next patch, feel free to reach out on our Discord sever!
  • Added new skirmish option for starting worker count
  • AI now uses anti-air defenses and Locusts
  • AI now builds more defenses around its probes
  • Minervite Extractor research time increased

    Bug fixes:
  • Minervite Extractors were invulnerable (ouch)
  • Minervite Extractors are now disabled on Mordor Macula map
  • Chat was basically broken
  • Starting money data was not shared
  • Structures on top of hills had incorrect height

As always, some new bugs might show up due to the update. If you find anything, don't hesitate to reach out!

Borington

Changed files in this update

BlackChain Content Depot 1500971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.