Patch 1.1.1 & Sale!

Hey there!
Version 1.1.1 is live, just in time for the discount!
Changes:
- New user-made skirmish maps included. If you want your maps to be included in the next patch, feel free to reach out on our Discord sever!
- Added new skirmish option for starting worker count
- AI now uses anti-air defenses and Locusts
- AI now builds more defenses around its probes
- Minervite Extractor research time increased
Bug fixes:
- Minervite Extractors were invulnerable (ouch)
- Minervite Extractors are now disabled on Mordor Macula map
- Chat was basically broken
- Starting money data was not shared
- Structures on top of hills had incorrect height
As always, some new bugs might show up due to the update. If you find anything, don't hesitate to reach out!
Borington
