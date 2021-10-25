Added
- Speedy AI option in the settings. So, this doesn’t really add anything new, but when this will be toggled ON all AI will be playing at maximum speed, and you will be able to still have your own move with the animations etc. But all AI players will be like if quick movement option was ON and slow AI was ON too.
Changes
- Updated Pacific 1941 quick game scenario. It was time.
Fixes
- Units could go above rank 5.
- Armour on planes was not showing (showing 0).
Changed depots in 6.0.13 branch