 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

I Am Fish update for 25 October 2021

Patch Notes Version: 1.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7594466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes an issue in the Flying Fish airport level where suitcases may float above the conveyer belt.

Also fixes an issue where Iron Fish achievements were not unlocking correctly.

Changed files in this update

IamFish Content Depot 1472561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.