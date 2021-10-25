 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Tower3DMove Beta update for 25 October 2021

SMALL UPDATE AND FIX

Share · View all patches · Build 7594271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, this fix and last new little add:

-Inventory new character view

-Redeem Code is working (I can only discord)

Fix:

-Achievements last secret problem.

==========================================

Changed files in this update

Tower3DMove Playtest Content Depot 1751091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.