Cardbot: Perel Update

Sorry for the wait! A new update to the game is here! This version includes many hard changes to the game's framework, which lays foundation for later content.
CHANGELOG
V.1.2.5 (10/25/21)
-
Story:
- Perel Story Mode is Now Complete
-
Gameplay:
-
New Boss for: Perel
- Globknight
- Globknight
-
New Item: The Gem Shard
-
Collecting these will complete the dimension.
-
-
Graphics:
-
New Animation for Cardbot on Low HP
-
GUI can now become invisible, Pressing the toggle buttons makes the inventory translucent.
-
Reworked Grapple Blade and Sword Attacks
-
New Screens:
- The Dimension Complete Screen
- A New mysterious Menu Option.
- The Dimension Complete Screen
-
-
Fixes:
- Fixed Misc. Bugs
- Tweaked Cardbot's Moveset
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501740/
As always, you can view the update history here.
Changed files in this update