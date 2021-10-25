 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cardbot update for 25 October 2021

Cardbot: Perel Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7594200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the wait! A new update to the game is here! This version includes many hard changes to the game's framework, which lays foundation for later content.

CHANGELOG

V.1.2.5 (10/25/21)

  • Story:
    • Perel Story Mode is Now Complete
  • Gameplay:

    • New Boss for: Perel

      • Globknight

    • New Item: The Gem Shard

    • Collecting these will complete the dimension.

  • Graphics:

    • New Animation for Cardbot on Low HP

    • GUI can now become invisible, Pressing the toggle buttons makes the inventory translucent.

    • Reworked Grapple Blade and Sword Attacks

    • New Screens:

      • The Dimension Complete Screen

      • A New mysterious Menu Option.

  • Fixes:
    • Fixed Misc. Bugs
    • Tweaked Cardbot's Moveset

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501740/

As always, you can view the update history here.

Changed files in this update

Cardbot Content Depot 1501741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.