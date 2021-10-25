Changelist 40974:
-
[Tweak] Disable Depth Outlines when UI opacity is set to 0%. You can now make clean screens!
-
[Tweak] Enemy Markers above their heads now correctly handle UI opacity option and gently fade out with the setting.
-
[Bugfix] Achievement 'Food Massacre' now properly counts dog kills.
-
[Bugfix] A few more fixes to the savegame system. Again, the save blocks will happen less frequently, but we're still not ready with the final fix.
-
[Bugfix] Vehicle code has been patched up, fixing some level soft blocks related to them.
-
[Bugfix] 'Piece of cake' achievement will show progress correctly.
-
[Bugfix] 'Such is War!' achievement will unlock when it should.
-
[Crashfix] Multiple fixes for special cases of players, who play with Offline Mode on Steam, or play on EGS without using the launcher and failing login, as a result.
-
[Crashfix] Enemies could crash the game when rotating under special circumstances. No longer happens.
-
[Crashfix] Fixed issue with HUD rendering crashing the game while the client disconnected from host.
-
[Crashfix] Fixed a presence related crash that occurred sometimes when quitting the game.
-
[Crashfix] News Feed sliders no longer crash the application when attempting to show more news or patch notes than there are available.
-
[Crashfix] Fix a crash related to enemy patrolling.
