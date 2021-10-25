 Skip to content

War Mongrels update for 25 October 2021

Changelist 40974

  • [Tweak] Disable Depth Outlines when UI opacity is set to 0%. You can now make clean screens!

  • [Tweak] Enemy Markers above their heads now correctly handle UI opacity option and gently fade out with the setting.

  • [Bugfix] Achievement 'Food Massacre' now properly counts dog kills.

  • [Bugfix] A few more fixes to the savegame system. Again, the save blocks will happen less frequently, but we're still not ready with the final fix.

  • [Bugfix] Vehicle code has been patched up, fixing some level soft blocks related to them.

  • [Bugfix] 'Piece of cake' achievement will show progress correctly.

  • [Bugfix] 'Such is War!' achievement will unlock when it should.

  • [Crashfix] Multiple fixes for special cases of players, who play with Offline Mode on Steam, or play on EGS without using the launcher and failing login, as a result.

  • [Crashfix] Enemies could crash the game when rotating under special circumstances. No longer happens.

  • [Crashfix] Fixed issue with HUD rendering crashing the game while the client disconnected from host.

  • [Crashfix] Fixed a presence related crash that occurred sometimes when quitting the game.

  • [Crashfix] News Feed sliders no longer crash the application when attempting to show more news or patch notes than there are available.

  • [Crashfix] Fix a crash related to enemy patrolling.

