Alpha 5.63 is out!
Hello survivors!
I know it has been a while since I updated Road to Eden; it was due to power outages and other unsurmountable circumstances happening in my country.
The good news is that now that I managed to solve these issues, I am able to continue rolling updates as usual
Big thanks to the community for their continued support.
Stay safe!
**
- Fixed floating foliage
- Fixed a few typos
- Fixed duplicate recipes in stone work station
- Added stonewall doorway to stone works station
- Reduced wasp HP
**
Changed files in this update