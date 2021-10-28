 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Road to Eden update for 28 October 2021

Alpha 5.63 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 7593968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 5.63 is out!

Hello survivors!

I know it has been a while since I updated Road to Eden; it was due to power outages and other unsurmountable circumstances happening in my country.

The good news is that now that I managed to solve these issues, I am able to continue rolling updates as usual

Big thanks to the community for their continued support.

Stay safe!

**

  • Fixed floating foliage
  • Fixed a few typos
  • Fixed duplicate recipes in stone work station
  • Added stonewall doorway to stone works station
  • Reduced wasp HP

**

Changed files in this update

Road to Eden Content Depot 929061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.