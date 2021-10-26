 Skip to content

Black Book update for 26 October 2021

Mac Update 1.0.48

Build 7593871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mac only:

  • Added graphics settings
  • Moved game configs to game resources to increase loading speed

Apologies for Windows users who experienced troubles downloading the game yesterday because of our mistake in releasing an update.

