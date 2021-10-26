Mac Update 1.0.48

Mac only:
- Added graphics settings
- Moved game configs to game resources to increase loading speed
Apologies for Windows users who experienced troubles downloading the game yesterday because of our mistake in releasing an update.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Mac only:
Apologies for Windows users who experienced troubles downloading the game yesterday because of our mistake in releasing an update.
Changed files in this update