【测试版本v0.155】10.25更新公告

View all patches · Build 7593770 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 13:09:04 UTC
by Wendy
更新内容:
增加了如果挂科超过12门被退学的判定和挂科门数的显示
调整了个人属性成长算法
Changed depots in test branch