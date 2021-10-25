 Skip to content

日记簿 update for 25 October 2021

【测试版本v0.155】10.25更新公告

Patchnotes via Steam Community
更新内容:

  1. 增加了如果挂科超过12门被退学的判定和挂科门数的显示

  2. 调整了个人属性成长算法

