2021/10/25 Update

- Fixed an issue where the pop-up window sometimes stuck on the screen and did not disappear (it can be forcibly eliminated by closing the inventory)
- Modified defense reaction speed.
- Fixed the problem that the bow may fire continuously when attacking.
- Fixed the problem that mining may continuously collect.
- Fixed the problem that the experience value is displayed incorrectly.
- The keyboard Esc key is added as a way to close most windows.
- Fix some areas that are easy to get stuck.
