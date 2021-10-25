 Skip to content

宅配勇者 update for 25 October 2021

2021/10/25 Update

2021/10/25 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the pop-up window sometimes stuck on the screen and did not disappear (it can be forcibly eliminated by closing the inventory)
  • Modified defense reaction speed.
  • Fixed the problem that the bow may fire continuously when attacking.
  • Fixed the problem that mining may continuously collect.
  • Fixed the problem that the experience value is displayed incorrectly.
  • The keyboard Esc key is added as a way to close most windows.
  • Fix some areas that are easy to get stuck.

