beta 0.5.5

Fixed a file crash caused by water channel.
Increased the piety value provided by statues and Taoist temples.
Added the card that permanently increases the villagers' satiety to prevent them from being starved to death under extreme circumstances.
4, adjust the size of water conservancy ornaments, so that they become more suitable.
5, in the xuanshuiwu temporarily increase the function of undersea treasure search, can have the chance to produce rare treasure or iron ore and other resources.
Added a mana technology and modified mana card acquisition speed, which is now much faster.
Increased the speed of banishment fairy training, now three times as fast as before.
Fixed a BUG where the aura time of relegated fairy effect did not match the buff time.
9, fixed the lingshi unlimited exchange hijacking point BUG.
- The duration of all Mana cards is doubled after level 5.
Changed depots in beta branch