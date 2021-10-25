 Skip to content

Heliopedia update for 25 October 2021

MacOS version 1.6.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for a very specific crash that someone ran into on MacOS. Error log shows a sqrt of negative number in obj_moveable. Hopefully this fixesit!

Changed files in this update

Heliopedia MacOS Depot 1740072
  • Loading history…
