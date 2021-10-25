 Skip to content

Gloomhaven update for 25 October 2021

Update v.23949

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed - Issue with the special rules in scenario 68 [spoiler]Toxic Moor[/spoiler]

Disabled - Ability to have more than one of each class in your roster at a time (temp solution while we work on the real issue)

Disabled - Character select button while you are in the temple or merchant

Fixed - Issue with the second chance ring

Fixed - Issue with Scenarios 11 and 35 blocking 49 and 50 incorrectly

Fixed - Issue with Rocky End

Fixed - Issue with Freezing Nova doing too much damage to doors

