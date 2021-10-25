Fixed - Issue with the special rules in scenario 68 [spoiler]Toxic Moor[/spoiler]
Disabled - Ability to have more than one of each class in your roster at a time (temp solution while we work on the real issue)
Disabled - Character select button while you are in the temple or merchant
Fixed - Issue with the second chance ring
Fixed - Issue with Scenarios 11 and 35 blocking 49 and 50 incorrectly
Fixed - Issue with Rocky End
Fixed - Issue with Freezing Nova doing too much damage to doors
Gloomhaven update for 25 October 2021
Update v.23949
Fixed - Issue with the special rules in scenario 68 [spoiler]Toxic Moor[/spoiler]
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update