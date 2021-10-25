 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 25 October 2021

v0.683 - Pumpkins & Crosses

Build 7593607

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Squirrelloween! 2021 map tweaks
  • cross positions
  • more pumpkins

I just home the extra dynamic lighting does cause too much framerate drop. If you are having issues please post your graphics card and cpu in the community forums.

GLHF!

