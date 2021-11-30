Ver. 1.1.0 Update Information

This update adds new content and applies bug fixes.
More detailed information on the update is available at the following link:
https://www.xseedgames.com/2021/11/29/story-of-seasons-pioneers-of-olive-town-version-1-1-0-notes/
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
This update adds new content and applies bug fixes.
More detailed information on the update is available at the following link:
https://www.xseedgames.com/2021/11/29/story-of-seasons-pioneers-of-olive-town-version-1-1-0-notes/
Changed files in this update