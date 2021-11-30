 Skip to content

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town update for 30 November 2021

Ver. 1.1.0 Update Information

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds new content and applies bug fixes.

More detailed information on the update is available at the following link:

https://www.xseedgames.com/2021/11/29/story-of-seasons-pioneers-of-olive-town-version-1-1-0-notes/

