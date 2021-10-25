 Skip to content

Everhood update for 25 October 2021

Update notes for v1.1.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

== Important notice ==

Minor fixes, mainly timing issues.

things patched:

  • Fixed Tunnel battle bug where you die but goes to castle
  • Fixed Tunnel battle everything become slow
  • Fixed When you go to "Replay Battles" and for unknown reasons press esc twice, the screen freezes like this but apparently the game is still functionable and you just can't see what you're selecting and pressing on
  • Fixed Jump rope battle impossible to finish if you don't kill them in replay battle
  • Basque fully translated again

