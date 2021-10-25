Conquest of Elysium 5.10

This is a bug fix and modding update. Most importantly loading custom maps should now work properly again. There are also some minor bug fixes, network reliability improvements and new features for modders.
General
- Loading custom maps didn't work
- Meteor can no longer strike a frozen sea
- Relocate Manor didn't always work properly
- AI fix for Drain Swamp ritual
- Typo and stat fixes
Network / Multiplayer
- Network reliability fix
Modding
- New monster command: gatherlifeforce
- New ritual mod commands: homereq, homecitreq, insanity
- Ritual command putcorpses can now scale with sacrifice level
- Ritual command farsummon can now summon commanders too
- Ritual mod commands (no)eventvarreq are were missing in last version, fixed
- New event triggers: +mincorpses, +minhumancorpses, +minhumanoidcorpses, +minanimalcorpses
- New event actions: removecorpses, removehumanoidcorpses, removeanimalcorpses
