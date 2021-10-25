-I have reduced the load on the drawing process when passing through Tsuzaki station, 1204A train.
(There is still room to reduce the load, so I will continue to work on reducing the load.)
-When the music horn is blaring, the music horn is cancelled when the normal horn is blown.
-Fixed the problem that a part of the station broadcast is skipped when switching viewpoints for the first time while the station broadcast is sounding.
-Fixed a problem where the buzzer and whistle would remain on when entering the pause menu while they were sounding.
TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 25 October 2021
Update to reduce drawing load, etc.
Changed files in this update