TRAIN CREW Prologue update for 25 October 2021

Update to reduce drawing load, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 7593092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-I have reduced the load on the drawing process when passing through Tsuzaki station, 1204A train.

(There is still room to reduce the load, so I will continue to work on reducing the load.)

-When the music horn is blaring, the music horn is cancelled when the normal horn is blown.

-Fixed the problem that a part of the station broadcast is skipped when switching viewpoints for the first time while the station broadcast is sounding.

-Fixed a problem where the buzzer and whistle would remain on when entering the pause menu while they were sounding.

