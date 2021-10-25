Content Update: New Powerups, Quest and Artifact!

Good day!
We just released a new version of Coin Treasures which adds additional Powerups, Quest and Artifact!
Changelog
Features
- Added a new Unlockable Powerup which increases the Coin value for a set amount of time
- Added a new default Powerup which increases the Coin gain for a set amount of time
- Quest window now updates in realtime
- Added Coin Regenerator Quest
- Added a new model for the Extend Pusher Powerup
- Added a new Artifact: The Steering Wheel
Bugfixes
- Increased size of Spaceship Artifact
- Decreased size of a Car Artifact
- Repositioned Quest Log to be more centered
Reminder: If you have trouble with your Save Game check out this topic for a guide on how to fix this.
Enjoy your improved Coin Treasures!
Changed files in this update