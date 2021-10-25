 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Coin Treasures update for 25 October 2021

Content Update: New Powerups, Quest and Artifact!

Share · View all patches · Build 7592751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

We just released a new version of Coin Treasures which adds additional Powerups, Quest and Artifact!

Changelog

Features

  • Added a new Unlockable Powerup which increases the Coin value for a set amount of time
  • Added a new default Powerup which increases the Coin gain for a set amount of time
  • Quest window now updates in realtime
  • Added Coin Regenerator Quest
  • Added a new model for the Extend Pusher Powerup
  • Added a new Artifact: The Steering Wheel

Bugfixes

  • Increased size of Spaceship Artifact
  • Decreased size of a Car Artifact
  • Repositioned Quest Log to be more centered

Reminder: If you have trouble with your Save Game check out this topic for a guide on how to fix this.

Enjoy your improved Coin Treasures!

Changed files in this update

Coin Treasures Content Depot 1773321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.