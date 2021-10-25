 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Gestaltor update for 25 October 2021

Changelog: 2021.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7592654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Viewport resolution presets
  • Display Bounding Boxes in the Viewport
  • Display Joints in the Viewport
  • Generate basic Animation
  • Generate basic Meshes
  • Save statistics as CSV
  • Delete all animations
  • Display extents of geometry
  • Split primitives into several meshes
  • Apply Transform
  • Option to write autogenerated property names to file

Fixed:

  • Transmission texture has no effect
  • File extension not being displayed in Save dialog in some cases
  • Issue when changing the currently active camera in render mode in Inspector
  • Opening new glTF via Drag and Drop may not ask to save unsaved changes in some cases
  • Issue when inspecying meshes without min/max values in the glTF
  • Updated Qt Installer Framework to include QTIFW-2137
  • Gizmo icons not being hidden by Hierarchy hide action
  • An issue with importing images on Windows
  • Changing lights from point to spot clears values in spot property
  • Shading and Wireframe modes may become disabled after switching from Render Mode
  • The asset may become invalid after removing Draco Mesh Compression
  • Speed of free flight camera mode
  • Pro badge in menu not optimized for retina resolutions
  • Unlit materials having issues with mask alpha mode
  • Small differences in camera fitting between perspective and orthographic cameras
  • Integrated fixes from KHRONOS glTF-Sample-Viewer
  • Mesh Inspector not opening in some cases
  • Some popups become squished after changing properties
  • Misleading feedback when OpenGL cannot be initialized
  • CTRL+V not working in Viewport
  • Normal & Tangent data sometimes being saved without normalization
  • Animations influence rendering output even if disabled
  • Animation target not modifiable in some cases
  • Animation target changes are sometimes not reflected in the animation dropdown
  • Inconsistent animation playtimes
  • Animation target changes sometimes not reflected in Hierarchy
  • World and local space toggle sometimes not working
  • Focus selected node not always adjusting camera parameters properly
  • Titlebar is sometimes not being restored after fullscreen.
  • Possibility to set animation accessor component types to breaking values
  • Primitive size not being updated after removing attributes
  • Actions for switching projection mode are disabled in render mode
  • Perspective ZNear plane in Inspector can show incorrect value
  • Import resetting viewport focus
  • Wireframe mode sometimes being activated by undoing
  • Selection is lost when clicking on an Orientation Cube face
  • Missing feedback after removing all nodes in some cases
  • Disabled spinboxes becoming hard to read
  • Meshes with morph targets break with vertex clustering

Changed files in this update

Gestaltor Depot Linux Depot 1451152
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot MacOS Depot 1451153
  • Loading history…
Gestaltor Depot Windows Depot 1451154
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.