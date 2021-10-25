FREE HALLOWEEN DLC!

It is spooky season again, and as a Horror gamedev I could't be happier! And what happens when we gamedevs become happy?

We release Free Stuff!

So... without further talk... I present you the free Halloween update! If you play the game during the Halloween event, all enemies of the game will be replaced for a spooky halloween sking of them. But don't worry, they are as deadly as before.

If you still want to enjoy the experience without the Halloween themed free dlc don't worry, go to the accessibility menu and you will be able to deactivate the halloween content there. If you deactivate it from an in game level, you will have to reload the level for the changes to spread through the game.

Will the Halloween content be available after Halloween?

Yes it will! After halloween you will still be able to activate the content inside the accessibility menu, even if spooky season is over.