0.3.0.1 Hotfix

First of all, we would like to thank everyone for reporting these to us on the Steam Forums and Discord! You're of great help and please, keep it coming!
With this hotfix, we are addressing some issues that appeared in the latest update.
- Added Shotgun category for the repeating task where you can choose rewards
- Character now holds a controller when controlling the drone
- Changed the text in the confirmation window when leaving a match to be more clear about the ensuing penalty
- Fixed an exploit with reload cancelling resulting in bullet count being refreshed
- Fixed scrolling not working when choosing weapon for a task
- Fixed stats calculation on HUB screen
- Fixed various issues with 3rd person animations while controlling drone
