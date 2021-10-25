 Skip to content

Inventory Manager update for 25 October 2021

v.1.04

Customers will now start asking for new items once the adventurers are upgraded to bring back new items in addition to starting to ask for new items at certain points in reputation.

Changed some text to make stuff make more sense.

