**In the fort you were commander,
Your guns were all gatling.
Now you sit on the verander after a long day's battling.
A drink you are sipping,
Recalling fights all taxing
When the sound of ripping interrupts your relaxing.
Off in the distance,
From a tear on the horizon.
Comes hell's resistance your officers are advisin'
You issue the command
'Put them to the sword!'
'Defeat,' you demand, 'the undead horde!'**
Haunted Main Menu
Cursed Landscape* & Corrupted Console**
*Replaces 'Canyon' environment set.
**Replaces 'Default' HUD skin.
Wishing you a happy Hallowe'en,
EWG
Changed files in this update