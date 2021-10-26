 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Forts update for 26 October 2021

Happy Hallowe'en!

Share · View all patches · Build 7592255 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**In the fort you were commander,

Your guns were all gatling.

Now you sit on the verander after a long day's battling.

A drink you are sipping,

Recalling fights all taxing

When the sound of ripping interrupts your relaxing.

Off in the distance,

From a tear on the horizon.

Comes hell's resistance your officers are advisin'

You issue the command

'Put them to the sword!'

'Defeat,' you demand, 'the undead horde!'**

Haunted Main Menu

Cursed Landscape* & Corrupted Console**



*Replaces 'Canyon' environment set.

**Replaces 'Default' HUD skin.

Wishing you a happy Hallowe'en,

EWG

Changed files in this update

Forts Content (dev only) Depot 410903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.