 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

魔物娘捕获大陆 update for 25 October 2021

October 25 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7592097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Fixed some equipment that cannot be carried after the evolution of the demon mother

·Fixed that some demon niangs could not display pictures

·Increased 【异兽 · 荆熊】 attack

Changed files in this update

魔物娘捕获大陆 Depot 1623531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.