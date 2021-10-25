 Skip to content

Ruka update for 25 October 2021

I can speak Chinese now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all.

A lot of you guys wanted me to learn how to speak Chinese so I spent a lot of time learning. Hopefully you guys can understand me :D.

Thank you all for coming along with me.

Love,

Ruka

