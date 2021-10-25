 Skip to content

Dead Estate update for 25 October 2021

1.0.2 - Lots of crash, softlock, and freeze fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 7592006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for putting up with how long this patch took to come out! This'll probably be the last patch until Halloween, which is gonna be a small content update. It's less than a week away, so look forward to that!

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

  • Fuji is no longer the most broken character in existence
  • Weapons created using the blacksmith anvil do not have weapon destruction effects granted by other items
  • Fuji (or any other character with "prohibited" weapon types like Digby) cannot infinitely create weapons using the blacksmith anvil anymore
  • Hearts and ammo boxes now stick around if you exit a room and come back, BUT they're also on a 30 second timer now
  • Coins also work the same way now, but their timer is still the same as usual
  • All on-screen projectiles are now destroyed upon defeating Chunks during the last fight
  • Lowered the volume of Cordelia's magic projectiles
  • Increased Diavola's HP (both phases)
  • Added a teleporter room to alt. floor 4
  • Made heart drops more noticable

FIXES

  • Fixed a crash that would occur when you would quit the game while being chased by Chunks
  • Fixed a crash where the game would occasionally permanently freeze while generating levels
  • Fixed a softlock caused by killing bosses before they appear on-screen
  • Fixed a softlock that would cause a cutscene to indefinitely loop after defeating Diavola
  • Fixed a bug which would result in an error screen upon opening the game if your settings file is blank
  • Resolved a softlock in floor 4 that would occur when you leave a room with enemies created from pods in it and then re-enter
  • Damage numbers dealt to the player no longer appear to be "inflated" (i.e. "-1" as intended instead of "-10")
  • Fixed a bug where alt. floor elevators would sometimes not spawn
  • Fixed some typos

