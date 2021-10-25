 Skip to content

Sands of Aura update for 25 October 2021

Sands of Aura - Patch Notes: 0.01.03

Patch Notes: 0.01.03 · Build 7591531

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Knight-To-Be!

As promised, another set of patch notes! Albeit it is smaller than the last, it is just as important. This is a set of quick Hotfixes to some of the feedback and reports received.

Version 0.01.03 - Patch Notes:

Quests
  • Fixed bug allowing you to increment “The Reserve Supply” quest multiple times while talking to Lawrence in the Inner Sanctum
  • Calder, The Burned Man is now much easier to spot in The Ruins of Hurwell
  • Hurwell Knights surrounding Calder have also been relocated or removed
Galina’s Shop
  • Increased the cost of Sacrumite Flakes from 80 Glint to 250 Glint
  • Sacrumite Flakes are now no longer incorrectly restocking
Armor
  • Wrapped Armor: Dodgy Set Bonus adjustments

    Dodgy Buff Duration: 2 second to 1 second

    2 Piece: Reduced damage by 25% to 12.5%

    4 Piece: Reduced damage by 50% to 25%
Islands & Environments
  • Fixed Lighting Issues in The Ruins of Hurwell and other Islands
  • Fixed a visual bug in The Ruins of Hurwell where tombstones were missing
  • Fixed Shadow Culling Circle at Tupi’s Grotto
User Interface
  • Glintstone Orb now displays the correct icon

Thank you for playing!

  • Chashu Entertainment

