Sands of Aura - Patch Notes: 0.01.03

Greetings Knight-To-Be!
As promised, another set of patch notes! Albeit it is smaller than the last, it is just as important. This is a set of quick Hotfixes to some of the feedback and reports received.
Version 0.01.03 - Patch Notes:
Quests
- Fixed bug allowing you to increment “The Reserve Supply” quest multiple times while talking to Lawrence in the Inner Sanctum
- Calder, The Burned Man is now much easier to spot in The Ruins of Hurwell
- Hurwell Knights surrounding Calder have also been relocated or removed
Galina’s Shop
- Increased the cost of Sacrumite Flakes from 80 Glint to 250 Glint
- Sacrumite Flakes are now no longer incorrectly restocking
Armor
- Wrapped Armor: Dodgy Set Bonus adjustments
Dodgy Buff Duration: 2 second to 1 second
2 Piece: Reduced damage by 25% to 12.5%
4 Piece: Reduced damage by 50% to 25%
Islands & Environments
- Fixed Lighting Issues in The Ruins of Hurwell and other Islands
- Fixed a visual bug in The Ruins of Hurwell where tombstones were missing
- Fixed Shadow Culling Circle at Tupi’s Grotto
User Interface
- Glintstone Orb now displays the correct icon
Thank you for playing!
- Chashu Entertainment
