Fadeout: Underground update for 25 October 2021

0.85.01

Share · View all patches · Build 7591331

Patch Notes:

Bugs

  • Chakram animation bugs
  • Fixed various issues with Arena Stalemate-wall (The fire circle)
  • Flag holders who are team swapped by an admin correctly drop their flag

Features

  • Added "DEAD" icon for dead players on the player list
  • Flame thrower & Flame barrel kill icons replaced with a Fire Sprite

Balance

  • Fire DoT damage increased from 6 to 8 per tick (18 to 24 total)
  • Chakram damage increased from 30 to 40 per chakram
  • Chakram projectile speed increased from 4500 centimeters p/s to 5500 centimeters p/s
  • Removed flame barrel from Randomizer (it sucked)

