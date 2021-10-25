Patch Notes:
Bugs
- Chakram animation bugs
- Fixed various issues with Arena Stalemate-wall (The fire circle)
- Flag holders who are team swapped by an admin correctly drop their flag
Features
- Added "DEAD" icon for dead players on the player list
- Flame thrower & Flame barrel kill icons replaced with a Fire Sprite
Balance
- Fire DoT damage increased from 6 to 8 per tick (18 to 24 total)
- Chakram damage increased from 30 to 40 per chakram
- Chakram projectile speed increased from 4500 centimeters p/s to 5500 centimeters p/s
- Removed flame barrel from Randomizer (it sucked)
