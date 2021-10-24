 Skip to content

Bhavacakra Maco update for 24 October 2021

Version 1.1.17

Version 1.1.17

Build 7590875

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I am still working on the final big side quest “Skeleton bandits”. Some of parts are in this patch but they will not progress far.

What has been added:

  1. A side quest “New adventurers” added.

  2. A side quest “A legendary dish part 1” added.

  3. The side quest “Skeleton bandits” updated a bit.

Below is a list of changes/fixes

  1. Skeleton sprites now have a thin grey outline. Originally, they were rather hard to spot on map.

  2. All of character skills that were missing icons now have them.

  3. All missing icons for items are now there. #2 and #3 are a part of tidying things up for 1.2.0.

  4. The exit coordinates in Donidoni’s house in Lupen was really off. It’s been fixed.

  5. Donidoni’s husband is now properly laying down. (Added a new sprite for this.)

