Welcome to the new patch! 0.1.9 contains some new items around events and a bunch of general fixes.

Halloween 2021

This marks the one year anniversary of events inside of Crashers of Aetheria. To mark the special occasion we have brought back legacy skins from last years event. Play during this week online to unlock all the skins and get the new Halloween 2021 icon just for logging in.

Fixes

Fixed accessing another screen while in queue would break the game (IE: Deck building)

Can now access the settings while in game

In game card selection X

Deck builder now respects the amount of skins you have unlocked for a specific card

Add to deck button state now properly works (will display if you can add, out of skins, or reached max)

Variety of font color issues

End Game Rewards

To better help users see what they are getting unlocked, we have added in a end game rewards screens. Play matches during the event to see your progress and what you have unlocked.