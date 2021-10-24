24 OCT 2021 - New Input System and Controller Calibration

24 OCT 2021 - PATCH
The input system is completely rewritten to use a newer input system that should support all the headsets and controller setups better. There's also a controller calibration which you can find in the Menu -> Controller Calibration page. Place your hands on the boxes where you want think the controller should be, and press trigger. It will save the rotation adjustment to your local settings.
CHANGES
- rewrite input for better controller support
- added controller rotation calibration
- adjusted material used for controllers
KNOWN ISSUES
- menu draws on top of controllers
- puzzle pieces can get stuck in tables sometimes
Changed files in this update