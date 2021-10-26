In this update, the graphics and the technical aspect of the game have been drastically improved!
The ability to activate a timer has been added to allow speedrunners to express themselves at their best.
The gameplay has been completely rebalanced for a much more dynamic and responsive gaming experience.
There is a new graphic style of the main menu and an effect has been added to simulate an old CRT tv with scanlines.
Speedrunners!
